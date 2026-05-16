Skip to main content
Causeway Crowd
Fansided

Bruins' Fraser Minten buries first World Championship goal in easy fashion against Italy

Boston's young prospect impressed again in Switzerland on Saturday.
ByScott Roche|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins' season might be over in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but things are just beginning for a handful of players over at the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland. Eight members of the Black and Gold have made their way over following the first-round postseason elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

One of those players who is going to have a valuable two weeks in Switzerland is Fraser Minten. The 21-year-old solidified his spot in Marco Sturm's lineup for next season with a strong rookie campaign. He finished 10th in voting for the Calder Trophy for the league's top rookie.

Playing over at the World Championship, Minten is going to get some big experience playing some of the top players in the world. One of them is Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby. After impressing in the first game on Friday, Boston's center scored his first goal of the tournament on Saturday.

Bruins center Fraser Minten scores first IIHF World Championship goal for Canada

Minten centered the fourth line for Canada against Sweden, and he picked up a pair of assists in the 5-3 victory. On Saturday against Italy, Canada improved to 2-0 in pool play with a 6-0 shutout, with Minten again finding the scoresheet with his first goal in Switzerland.

With Canada leading 1-0 midway through the first period, Minten scored his first goal of the tournament for a 2-0 lead. Connor Brown ripped a shot that hit the backboard and came right back to the side of the net, where Minten deposited it into the net to double the lead.

Again, there is nothing but valuable experience to be had for Minten playing on this stage with the talent that Canada can roll out with their forwards and on defense. They are off until Monday, when they play Denmark, which will be another game that Canada should win.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/Bruins News