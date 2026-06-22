Bruins franchise-icon Patrice Bergeron gets the call to the Hall that everyone expected

When Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retired in the summer of 2023, it sent shockwaves through Bruins Nation. It was the end of an era in Boston that Bruins fans didn't want to see, let alone acknowledge.

Visioning no more No. 37 donning the Spoked-B was something fans were not ready for. What made the announcement even more painful was that it ended the way that it wasn't supposed to end. In the 2022-23 regular season, the Black and Gold set the NHL record for wins and points in a regular season. They were a wagon for 82 games.

However, as we know all too well, that doesn't mean much, if anything, when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a record-setting regular season, Boston endured a devastating run in the playoffs. Holding a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers, the Bruins blew that series lead against the final team in the postseason and lost the last three games, two in overtime, including Game 7, to suffer a historic collapse.

When it was announced Bergeron was done and the sting wore off, there was one thing that all NHL fans could agree on: Patrice Bergeron was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That became reality on Monday afternoon.

Former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron elected into NHL Hall of Fame

There was no doubt that Bergeron was going to be a first-ballot entry. How could he not? Bergeron played in 1,294 games with 427 goals and 613 points for 1,040 career points. Beyond the numbers of production, his numbers in terms of awards are stunning.

He was a Stanley Cup champion and a six-time Selke Trophy Award winner. He was a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner, and he won a slew of other awards over his 19 years in Boston. He is arguably the best defensive forward to ever play the game.

Joining Bergeron in the class also going into the Hall of Fame are Carey Price, Keith Tkachuk, Brian Burke, Pekka Rinne, and Cindy Curley.

Introducing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 👏#HHOF2026 #HHOF pic.twitter.com/jwTD6Q0OUL — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 22, 2026

It was announced last week that Bergeron's No. 37 will be raised to the TD Garden rafters next season, joining fellow teammate Zdeno Chara, who had his number retired back in January.