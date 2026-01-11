Bruins forward takes playful dig at teammate following career afternoon

The Boston Bruins had an afternoon that not many people will forget for a long time on Saturday. Not only did they blast the New York Rangers, 10-2, but they had three players score multiple goals. That's right, three players.

Marat Khusnutdinov recorded four goals for his first career hat trick, and veteran Pavel Zacha notched three goals for his first career hat trick in career game No. 672. That was surprising, but what might have got lost in the scoring barrage was six assists from David Pastrnak. That's right, the Bruins' most pure goal-scorer had six helpers.

After the game, it was an easy decision to determine who the three stars were, but the order caught one player off guard, and he had a very amusing response to it.

Bruins forward Mark Kastelic has a funny response to Pavel Zacha being named the third star against the Rangers

Before we go too deep into one Bruins player's response to the three stars, youngster Fraser Minten was one goal shy of his own hat trick with a pair of goals against the Blueshirts. On to Zacha, after the game, the three stars were Khusnutdinov No. 1, Pastrnak No. 2, and Zacha No. 3. When Zacha returned to the locker room, Mark Kastelic took a dig at Zacha and a playful one.

“Pav came in and I said, ‘Imagine getting a hat trick and being third star,'' said Kastelic.

That was the case; it's very rare for a player to net a hat trick and be named third star. Zacha secured his hat trick by the end of the second period. He tallied two goals in the opening period and his third in the second. That shows how dominating the Black and Gold were against New York, and it is something they need to carry over to Sunday afternoon's game at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.