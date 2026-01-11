Bruins superstar ties incredible franchise record that nobody saw coming

Pasta is no longer the main dish, but how about a healthy side of pasta...or 6? David Pastrnak was added to the top of franchise history leaderboards this weekend for collecting six assists in a single Bruins game in the Black and Gold's 10-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden. Pastrnak joins the great Bobby Orr and legendary Ken Hodge in performing this impressive feat.



B’s fans will delight in knowing that during the Hodge game with six assists in 1971, they won 6-3 over the same New York Rangers. Orr’s accomplishment came a couple of years later in 1973 over the Canucks in an 8-2 win.

Following Saturday's performance, Pastrnak interviewed with ESPN's Emily Kaplan, stating that their current focus is to, "Take care of the home ice, that's the main focus on our group, and just getting better."

David Pastrnak the playmaker

For the past several seasons, Pastrnak has held the title of lead goal scorer. He showed up in the record-breaking 2022-23 season with 61 goals and 52 assists. Overall, He has historically averaged 40 goals per season. However, we've been able to watch him primarily assist as of late, serving up 36 assists thus far in the 51 games of the current 2025-26 season.

“I like to make plays. Growing up, I was more of a playmaker, and then obviously in the NHL it flipped a little bit,” Pastrnak said. “I like to score goals, don’t get me wrong, but most of the time if I see somebody in a better position than me to score, then I always try to pass.”

Pasta’s talent helped clench goals alongside teammates Marat Khusnutdinov, Charlie McAvoy, Fraser Minten, and his Czech-mate, Pavel Zacha. This triumphant 10-2 showstopper was also the season high number of goals for the Bruins. Can this main attraction deliver a repeat performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday night?