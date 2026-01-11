Hat Tricks with no Hats? Bruins get a double hat trick without a normal flurry of hats

The last time a double hat trick was scored in a Boston Bruins game was in 1964. The opponent? The New York Rangers. The last time the Bruins scored a hat trick came back on April 5th last season, when David Pastrnak did it against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins recorded a double hat trick in Saturday's rout of the New York Rangers, walking away from the contest with a score of 10-2. On top of the double hat trick, the Bruins put up 10 goals at home for the first time in 38 years.

Who scored the hat tricks?

The two Bruins who made history with the double hat trick were Pavel Zacha and Marat Khusnutdinov. What was even more special about the hat tricks? It was the career first hat trick for both players.

It took Zacha 672 games to score his first career hat trick, while Khusnutdinov got it in 131 games played. Both players have had multi-goal games throughout their careers, but during this game, the Bruins were just in another world when it came to scoring.

Khusnutdinov almost doubled his total goals in just one game as he even netted a fourth goal during the game.

Fan Reaction to the Hat Tricks

When a player scores a hat trick, fans litter the ice with hats, no matter what kind or size. There have been fedoras to squid hats, but all fans enjoy showering the player who scored those three goals with the hats, as it is not an easy feat to accomplish. So it was a bit astonishing when there were only a few hats thrown on the TD Garden ice after two hat tricks were scored.

For both hat tricks, fans decided to hold onto their hats rather than throw them onto the ice. The traditional way to celebrate a hat trick is for the ice to be covered by hats from the fans, but fans at TD Garden seemed not to want to part with their hats on Saturday.

Marat Khusnutdinov redirects it for the hatty! 🎩



The Bruins now have two players with hat tricks as they go up 8-2 🤯 pic.twitter.com/efoICODyEC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2026

It made sense for Zacha, as his second goal was the goal that went across the goal line with 33 seconds left in the first, which had to be verified by the situation room in Toronto. Most fans, by the time they had corrected the mistake, were more than likely on the concourse, which would make sense why no one realized it was a hat trick.

There were some hats thrown, but they were not as many as you would normally see with someone like Pastrnak or even Connor McDavid. Even though Zacha and Khusnutdinov have been pivotal in the additional scoring for the Boston Bruins.

Pavel Zacha nets his first career hat trick! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/7bHW1nDq6M — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 10, 2026

Just think if it were Pastrnak or someone like that, the hats would have been flying before the goal horn even sounded. It was interesting to see how the fans didn't even seem to acknowledge the hat tricks. It would have made sense if people were not wearing hats in the lower bowl, but there were plenty near the glass.

Fraser Minten scored two goals, and Charlie McAvoy scored one to round out the eight-goal rout of the New York Rangers.