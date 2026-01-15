Bruins forward sends loud and clear message to Don Sweeney about his future in Boston

There are just under two months until the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Rumors will be swirling over the next couple of weeks, leading into the Olympic Break. Boston is already linked to Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

As far as the Bruins go, it will be anyone's guess as to what general manager Don Sweeney will do on the first Friday in March. One player who has already generated some trade interest earlier this season is forward Pavel Zacha. When the Bruins were struggling in October, he was involved in rumors surrounding the Vancouver Canucks. However, the Black and Gold have won six of their last seven games after a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

Zacha has been one of the better players lately for Boston and scored the game-winning goal against Detroit on Tuesday. If Sweeney sold at the deadline, Zacha is someone he could move and get a very good return for. However, he made his feelings known on Wednesday about his future in Boston.

Pavel Zacha speaks on Bruins and about his future

Zacha spoke with Czech journalists on Wednesday and spoke about his time in Boston and playing with superstar David Pastrnak. First is about his time with the Bruins.

"Time flies, I told myself that the fourth year with the Bruins is already quite a long time at home. But for me, leaving New Jersey was enormously important,'' said Zacha. "It was a super start to practically a new career, since then the club has kept me here, they respect me as a hockey player, they pair me with super players, and trust me. I feel that the team cares about me, and hopefully I’ll be able to play here even longer."

What about playing with Pastrnak?

"Everyone is afraid of his shots and on the power play, everyone has to watch him. But in recent years, he’s started to create, and I’m terribly glad about that,'' said Zacha. "He’s become a complete player. He’s a leader and a motivator, he took it over from the others. It’s wonderful to watch."

It is widely known that Pastrnak has been a big fan of Zacha's since he came over from New Jersey. Both players love playing with each other when possible, but they love being together in the locker room and on the ice. Sweeney is going to have some big decisions, and Zacha will be at the top of the list. It's clear where he wants to continue his career, and you can make the case that he should be part of the future in Boston. Does Sweeney feel that way as well? That's the question.