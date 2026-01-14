David Pastrnak's climb into Bruins greatness is just getting started

We won't pretend that Bobby Orr's mark of 888 points in 631 games in a Boston Bruins uniform isn't the most impressive stat in franchise history. David Pastrnak passed the franchise's greatest player in points on Tuesday night, and despite doing it in 167 extra games as a forward, it still has to be amazing for a player to pass off someone like Orr.

With the milestone, Pastrnak moved into seventh on the Bruins' all-time list of points. Only Rick Middleton, Brad Marchand, Phil Esposito, Patrice Bergeron, Johnny Bucyk, and Ray Bourque stand in front of him on the all-time list.

Pastrnak is just nine points behind Middleton, which means he'll almost certainly move into sixth this season, as long as his health allows it. Depending on how many points he can compile by season's end, Marchand, Esposito, and maybe even Bergeron could be in striking distance by the end of next season.

If Pastrnak passes Bergeron by the end of next season, he'll be fewer than 466 points away from Bourque. With him turning 31 at the end of next season, he'd need some productive seasons in his 30s to one day take the first spot, while also staying committed to the franchise. It's something that isn't lost on head coach Marco Sturm, who will stand beside him through his 30s if he continues to carry on his success from his first season.

"“…It was just probably a matter of time. But catching a guy like that, it’s pretty cool. And the nice part about David, he’s not done yet here in Boston. So we’re gonna talk about him for a while…It’s pretty cool to watch every day.”" Marco Sturm

Pastrnak is the type of skilled player who will continue to produce points in the twilight of his career. He has an elite shot, elite vision, and despite some injury concerns, doesn't need to play physical to be effective. If he wants to continue playing for the next decade, it'd be surprising if he didn't at least take the second spot and challenge Bourque for first.