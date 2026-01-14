Boston Bruins fans can’t ignore the signs building around an obvious trade candidate

After appearing to be fading from the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Boston Bruins have won six of their last seven games and four in a row on their current five-game homestand after shutting out the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The recent run has moved the Black and Gold into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but the standings change by the day. Just what Boston general manager Don Sweeney does between now and the trade deadline remains to be seen. There is still plenty of hockey left to be determined, and the Olympic Break before final decisions are made.

According to Jimmy Murphy of RG, a source has told him that the Bruins are reportedly in on Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, and their reported offer is a big one.

Bruins reportedly offered young defenseman and first round draft pick for Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson

According to Murphy, a source told him that Boston's young defenseman Mason Lohrei and a first-round pick are in play for the Flames defenseman. This year, the Black and Gold have two first-round picks after acquiring the Toronto Maple Leafs in last March's trade for Brandon Carlo.

“The Bruins made an offer,” an NHL source told RG. “I’m hearing that Mason Lohrei and the Bruins’ first-round pick are in play.”

The other teams reportedly in play are the Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Ottawa Senators. The 29-year-old is scheduled to be a free agent this upcoming summer, so unless an acquiring team can get him to sign an extension, he'll be a rental. If that is the case, is Sweeney willing to part ways with Lohrei and the first-round pick for a rental with no guarantee of Boston making the playoffs?

Lohrei is a good young defenseman, but he has struggled at times the last two seasons. Calgary could see him as someone looking for a change of scenery to turn things around, but parting ways with a first-round pick without an extension is very risky.