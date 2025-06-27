Bruins fans will love what final 2025 mock drafts just delivered

Don't look now, but we have made it to the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in Los Angeles. This season is a big one for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney, who have the opportunity to add an impactful prospect to their pool with the seventh overall pick.

Since they were awarded the seventh pick in the NHL Draft Lottery in May, the Bruins have been linked to several players in different mock drafts. Sweeney's draft history as GM of the Black and Gold has been questionable at best at times, but this is one where he needs to get it right.

At his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Sweeney noted that the Bruins are prepared to pick the best available player, which, when all is said and done, needs to be a center if at all possible. With that said, let's look at some final mock drafts and who Boston is predicted to select, and fans will love some of the options.

ESPN: Caleb Desnoyers

Rachel Doerrie of ESPN has the Bruins taking one of the most talented two-way centers in the draft, Caleb Desnoyers. He is a player who is considered NHL-ready, which is something Sweeney could use right now with his team looking to retool on the fly for next season. This would be seen as somewhat of a steal if he were available at No. 7.

NHL.com: Jake O'Brien & Porter Martone

NHL.com had two writers, Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale, make their final selections for the first round, and they each have the Bruins selecting different players. Kimelman has Boston taking Jake O'Brien, and Morreale has them selecting Porter Martone.

O'Brien is a playmaking player who is on a lot of teams' radars, but if here were available to No. 7, this would be a smart pick for Sweeney. His play in all three zones makes him a sought-after player in this draft. Martone is a power forward who can produce in all situations, as evidenced by his 98 points in 57 games for Brampton in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Martone would be a hit if the Bruins were able to land him, but it might be hard seeing him fall that far.

Sportsnet: Brady Martin

Sportnet's Sam Cosentino has the Bruins taking Brady Martin with the seventh pick. It should be noted that Cosentino had Martone and Desnoyers going before the Bruins' pick, while he has Martin sliding down to the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 11. Here is what Cosentino wrote about Martin,

"One of the highest risers in this draft class, Martin knocked it out of the park at the NHL Combine. He is unapologetically himself. He plays hard and heavy, and shoots it a ton."

Overall, this is setting up to be an interesting draft night for the Bruins, who must find their next top prospect and key piece of the future. Anything less would be considered a failure.