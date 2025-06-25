The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is just a couple of days away and this season, the Boston Bruins have the seventh overall pick after a disappointing 2024-25 season. Who will be available and who should be on their radar? Let's take a look at four players.

James Hagens (Boston College NCAA)

"I wanted to be pushed every day, playing against guys that are older and stronger that will push you and get you ready for the NHL..." James Hagens

If the Bruins could move up in the draft, James Hagens would be a highly desirable option for them. Hagens played at number 2-ranked Boston College as a freshman this season. Previously ranked at first overall, the 18-year-old is ranked 3rd amongst North American Skaters according to Central Scouting.

Hagens is a highly skilled playmaker with exceptional skating abilities. More impressively, he centered a top line at Boston College with two now NHLer’s Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers). During this season, he managed to be a point-per-game player, notching 37 points in 37 games with the Eagles.

“I wanted to be challenged at the college level,” Hagens said. “I wanted to join Boston College and I wanted to be pushed every day, playing against guys that are older and stronger, that will push you and get you ready for the NHL... I knew that it would be the best step in getting me ready.”

His drive for better competition could indicate he may be NHL-ready sooner rather than later. If he somehow falls further down in draft rankings, or the Bruins could move up, he would be a dynamic playmaker that would help this team.

Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads OHL)

"You see Matthew Tkachuk vs. Corey Perry in the Stanley Cup Final ... "That's the kind of a player I want to be one day in the NHL." Porter Martone

Being compared to some of the most impactful players of the past two Stanley Cup Finals should certainly raise some eyebrows for Porter Martone. Martone is a 6-foot-3, 204-pound right winger currently ranked 6th among North American Skaters. Martone was the captain of the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL this season and led his team with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games.

"You see Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) vs. Corey Perry (Edmonton Oilers) in the Stanley Cup Final ... I think that's kind of when that big power forward mold comes out best," Martone said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "You see it in the playoffs right now how valuable they are. They have high-end skill, and you can see why Corey Perry's playing with Connor McDavid on a line. They complement each other very well. "That's the kind of a player I want to be one day in the NHL."

Martone joined Team Canada’s roster at the IIHF World Championship this year, replacing NHL veteran Bo Horvat due to injury. Martone, now playing alongside NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, received praise from some of his soon-to-be peers.

"He’s showing why he’ll be one of the top NHL players in the future, He’s a great kid. Coming into it, I wasn’t overly familiar with his game, but he played well." Veteran Forward Brayden Schenn

"He’s mature and works really hard, He’s one of the last guys off the ice every day. You can tell he’s really trying to soak up as much as he can here with this group." NHL Superstar Sidney Crosby

Martone has also played in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he set a new career scoring record by a Canadian with 23 career points (8G, 15A), surpassing Connor Bedard’s previous mark of 21.

The Bruins are in desperate need of centers, but Martone, as a winger, fits the Bruins’ style very well as a power forward with great skill and playmaking abilities. His hockey IQ and playmaking remain the standouts of his skillset. If he models his game after Matthew Tkachuk and Corey Perry, who have had very successful runs the last few years, the Bruins should consider taking him if he is still available.

Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats QMJHL)

"I watch what players are doing when they don't have the puck ..." Caleb Desnoyers

Ranked 7th among North American Skaters is Caleb Desnoyers. He might be the most enticing option for the Bruins, given that he is one of the most versatile players in the draft. Desnoyers can play center or wing, an ability highly sought after by the Bruins. Although he should be primarily considered a center for this team.

Praised for his playmaking abilities and his 200-foot game, he has drawn comparisons to Jonathan Toews and Patrice Bergeron. Desnoyers led the Moncton Wildcats and was tied for fifth in the QMJHL with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists). Desnoyers won the Paul-Dumont Trophy as the QMJHL's personality of the year, Guy Lafleur Trophy as playoff MVP where he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to help Moncton win its third Gilles-Courteau Trophy as league champion and was recently named team captain for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Being compared to Bergeron and Toews, it should be no surprise that Desnoyers appreciates the small details of his game.

"I watch a lot of hockey, and what interests me is probably different than what you would expect," Desnoyers said. "I watch what players are doing when they don't have the puck ... the details, where they are, how they react, where are they placing their bodies to be in good position to get the puck back. "When you don't have the puck, you want it. So it's a part of the game I've worked on a lot."

Desnoyers is a complete player who can be good in all three zones, and if he could show even a little flash of Patrice Bergeron, he should rank high on Boston’s radar.

Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds OHL)

"There’s a little bit of Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand in him." Steven Ellis of the Daily Faceoff

"Lots of raw talent with great habits and plays the entire 200 feet. Will play physical and play in the trenches." Central Scouting's Nick Smith

An under the radar pick for the Bruins, Martin is currently ranked 11th among North American skaters. Playing with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, the 18-year-old posted career highs in goals (33), assists (39) and points (72) in 57 games. Martin also won gold with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship. Martin is a heavy hitter that is hard to play against with a high compete level. He plays a full 200 foot game and has a heavy shot.

"He plays big minutes and in all situations for his team in Sault Ste. Marie," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "Lots of raw talent with great habits and plays the entire 200 feet. Will play physical and play in the trenches. He has great offensive instincts with vision and creativity, and can finish as well. He’s the guy you want on the ice when the game is on the line. Checks all the boxes and has no holes in his game."

Steven Ellis of the Daily Faceoff had this to say about Brady Martin:



“There’s a little bit of Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand in him. What do you know about those two guys right now? Those are guys that are currently key parts of a team that looks like they’re going to go to the Stanley Cup final. You’re looking for guys like that. The guys who will just play like their life depends on it every single shift. That’s what you get out of Brady Martin.”

Martin may not be the most skilled player in the draft, but he brings that intangible blue-collar work ethic that has been part of the Bruins' culture for years. Martin grew up on a farm in Elora, Ontario, and is no stranger to hard work. If Martin brings that sandpaper to his game, which we have seen be successful with guys like Marchand and Bennett, then he could be a great fit as a skilled power forward.