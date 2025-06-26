Bruins fans can't forget about their long-time rumored favorite at No. 7

Every year, the lead up to the NHL Entry Draft has a ton of different twists and turns. The 2025 edition seems to have more than we can remember in recent memory, as there are seemingly seven or eight prospects who could go in any order. It leaves the Boston Bruins in an interesting predicament, as they sit on the cusp of that list, and will likely be at the mercy of whichever player is left.

Don Sweeney repeatedly made comments in his pre-draft press conference that the Bruins were set on taking the best player available with their pick. For weeks after the lottery, Jake O'Brien was the name that most tied to Boston, but given the hype around him, word started to spread that both he and Brady Martin could rise on Friday night.

The excitement built for Bruins fans that with two of those players rising, that would mean that one of the projected top-five prospects would fall to the Bruins at seven. However, fans should get ready for the possibility that the top-six of the draft will stay status quo and O'Brien will be the player that Sweeney and the scouting staff choose.

O'Brien isn't a bad consolation prize if the draft doesn't fall as fans want it. He might not be the most exciting pick, as his game lends itself more to a two-way, reliable center mold, but the Bruins have had success with centers like that in the past, and Marco Sturm's system lends itself to those kinds of players having success.

"O'Brien is a highly intelligent, right-shot center whose elite hockey sense and mature two-way game make him effective in all situations. He thrives as a facilitator, showcasing exceptional vision, timing, and poise under pressure. His quick hands and methodical puck control allow him to maintain possession and create space, while his net-front presence adds scoring touch. Defensively, he's reliable and versatile, with strong positioning and active stick work. O'Brien's high compete level and hockey IQ define his impact," via FCHockey's 2025 Staff Mock Draft.

O'Brien's intelligence could position him to be ready for a debut in 2025-26. While David Pastrnak found chemistry with Elias Lindholm in 2024-25, it's easy to see how a player like O'Brien could turn into a long-term centre for the team's superstar. It might not be too early to put them together and see where it goes.

As fans attempt to find the best player available for the Bruins, maybe he has been standing in front of them since the lottery.