Bruins' dream of adding star forward goes up in smoke once again under Don Sweeney

Presently constructed, the outlook for not only this year, but the future doesn't exactly paint a pretty picture for the Boston Bruins. The teams this year are not built to be a playoff team, never mind any kind of contender.

There is a core that is in place that is in its prime, and general manager Don Sweeney is in the process of potentially wasting it. There needs to be some additions made from the outside of the organization, and it'll likely have to be done through a trade rather than waiting for free agency to open in July.

One name that was thrown around about not being happy in his current situation was Martin Necas with the Colorado Avalanche. He was slated to be a free agent next summer, but if the Avs couldn't come to an extension with him, was he a player who was going to be available at the trade deadline? If so, would Sweeney make a pitch for him? We'll never know.

Colorado ends Bruins dream of getting Martin Necas

Necas was seen as someone who would fill a lot of the Black and Gold's biggest needs, not only this year, but going forward. Before Sweeney, who tends to sit back, could try and get from Colorado, the Avalanche signed their star forward to an eight-year, $92 million extension that carries an AAV of $11.5 million.

MORE MARTY PARTIES IN COLORADO‼️ pic.twitter.com/MmnzVEAgp5 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 30, 2025

So what do the Bruins do now? First of all, does anyone think that Sweeney was going to make a big enough move to acquire Necas from Colorado? Highly unlikely, but it just takes another big name off the board for free agency next summer.

So, where does Sweeney do now? He'll have to look elsewhere, but you get the feeling that sitting back, playing it safe this season, being another deadline seller, and looking ahead to another draft in June is the path likely chosen by Boston's GM. That isn't going to help the stars in their prime who watch another year of their career go by the board. Things could start to get interesting down at Warrior Ice Arena in the coming months.