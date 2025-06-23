Uniting David Pastrnak with a fellow countryman could solve Bruins' center issues

Martin Necas has one year left on a deal that pays him $6.5 million annually with the Colorado Avalanche. Necas wasn't happy during parts of his time with the Carolina Hurricanes, so he was a part of the return that landed the Canes Mikko Rantanen. If the Hurricanes had it back, they likely wouldn't have made that deal. However, Necas was happy for the chance at a fresh start.

Some reports suggest Necas hasn't fit in well with the Avalanche, either. Sometimes those reports aren't entirely accurate, but if there is any truth to them, there is a chance they'll try to trade him again this offseason. While others might write Necas off as a player who is impossible to please if he doesn't like Colorado, a more optimistic person might look for a place where he would have some comfort.

One place where Necas looked comfortable over the last two seasons was when he played with the Czechia National Team at the Men's World Championship. He was one of the first six players named to their roster for the 2026 Olympics, a group that is very familiar to Boston Bruins fans.

David Pastrnak has been a star for Czechia in the last two Worlds. He was their leading scorer this season, and Necas didn't finish too far behind with seven points in seven games. It was the exact total he had last year when he joined the team for the previous five games and helped them win the championship. Necas and Pastrnak have been a dynamic duo at the past two tournaments, and it's safe to assume the chemistry would carry over to Boston.

Bruins-Necas fit

The Bruins would have some options if they acquired Necas. The option fans would most get behind is putting him at center on the first line with Pastrnak and hoping they could unlock a different level for each other. Necas in the middle of the first line could then move Pavel Zacha to the wing, which would create an All-Czechia line that has the potential to be a high-scoring line for the Bruins. In that scenario, maybe Zacha has a career-year, as well.

It would eliminate the line that found chemistry toward the end of last season when Joe Sacco placed Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie with Pastrnak. However, that could open up the opportunity for Don Sweeney to add a winger through trade or free agency that could play with two of those players and add some depth down the lineup.

Moving Zacha to the wing would also open up the chance for Matthew Poitras and Fraser Minten to play a full season at center on the third and fourth lines.

While it's unclear what Sweeney has up his sleeve to improve the forward group this offseason, acquiring Necas could solve alot of problems for both him and the organization.