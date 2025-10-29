Bruins' contending chances are living and dying with their goaltenders

It has been an up-and-down season for the Boston Bruins' goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo. There have been games where the goaltenders have put the team on their backs and carried them to a win, and there have been other games where they struggled to keep the puck out of the net.

(.835 in their losses if you’re curious.) — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 29, 2025

No stat futher exemplifies that than Ty Anderson's post on social media. Swayman and Korpisalo have been the reason when the Bruins won their five games, but they've also been wearing it when the team loses.

Fans might be wondering what it would look like if the pair gave just average goaltending every night. The problem is that, given the Bruins' defensive state, it's hard for the goaltenders to have an average night. Either they are on and bail out their teammates in the defensive zone all night, or it gets ugly. The Bruins are eighth-worst in high danger chances allowed and the worst in medium danger chances allowed, according to MoneyPuck.

The amazing part is that the Bruins also lead the league as a team in blocked shots. If their defenders weren't doing such a good job of getting into shooting lanes, the numbers for their goaltenders would be even more skewed. Either way you look at it, the goaltending would have to be more consistent if the Bruins actually want to steal a playoff spot.

Who has been the better Bruins goaltender?

Korpisalo is 2-3-0 in his five starts, owning a 3.62 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. He hasn't done much to affect this new statistical narrative surrounding the B's, as he stopped 21 of 24 shots in his first win and 33 of 35 shots in his second win. The only game this season where he had a save percentage above .900 was Tuesday night's win over the New York Islanders, and his three losses he has a .826, .889, and .793.

Swayman has been the most inconsistent of the two because of not knowing what you'll get from him on any given night. In his three wins Swayman stopped 87 of 91 shots and was the main reason why the Bruins escaped with a win. However, he stopped only 100 of 120 shots in the losses, including his abysmal start against the Ottawa Senators last time out where he stopped 16 of 23.

The Bruins needed elite defense and unflappable goaltending to contend in the 2025-26 season because of the lack of offense. Thus far, the offense has been much better than expected, but the defense and goaltending hasn't lived up to their end of the deal.