Going into the 2025 offseason, there were a lot of needs the Boston Bruins had. General manager Don Sweeney was hoping to address some of them either through a trade or free agency. In the end, he didn't address all of his team's needs, which has him beginning the 2025-26 season with some rather big roster needs.

It's too early in the season for a trade; however, that doesn't mean if needed, he can pull the trigger on one of he zeros in on a target that could upgrade his roster. It will more than likely have to wait a couple of months, but stranger things have happened before.

The Bruins left Boston on Monday following a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and headed to Las Vegas, where they will begin a three-game road trip against the Golden Knights on Thursday night. While his team was bonding out west, Sweeney was attending other NHL games, and it created a social media stir on Wednesday night.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney attends Red Wings/Panthers game and it causes some curiosity

The Detroit Red Wings hosted the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, and Rachel Hopmayer of CBS Sports posted on her X account that Sweeney was spotted in attendance for the game.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney is in attendance for the Panthers-Red Wings game

That got the hockey world wondering what he was doing there. Was he scouting for a potential trade with a division rival, something he hasn't been afraid to do recently? Was he there watching former captain Brad Marchand? He doesn't have to wait long for him to return to Boston as the Panthers visit the TD Garden in five days.

While Neely watches from afar

All kinds of speculation were running wild on social media, but a few hours after Hopmayer's post, Dominic Tiano posted on his X account that Sweeney was in Detroit for Team Canada and for the Olympics. He also posted that Sweeney was in Montreal on Tuesday night for the Canadiens game against the Seattle Kraken for the same reason.

For those wondering why Don Sweeney was scouting the Panthers - Red Wings game - it was for Team Canada for the Olympics. He was at the Habs game doing the same yesterday.

This makes sense and has raised the Bruins' fans' hopes that some move might be coming. A deal might be coming at some point, but it won't be anytime soon. For now, it's on to the west coast trip to see if the Black and Gold can continue their positive start to the season.