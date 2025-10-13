3 painful observations from Bruins' frustrating loss to Lightning

After winning their first three games to begin the 2025-26 season, the Boston Bruins were looking to sweep a three-game home stand with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winless in their first two games, the Lightning came out early and set the tone.

The Lightning twice had a three-goal lead, but the Bruins rallied to cut the deficit to one in the second period, but they were unable to score again in a 4-3 loss. Now the Bruins head west for a three-game road trip beginning on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Before that, here are three painful observations from the Black and Gold's first loss of the season.

1. Painful start costs the Bruins

It's been widely known that afternoon games and the Boston Bruins don't really mix well. That was the case early in the game and for the first period, really. Anthony Cirelli scored two first-period goals, including the first one just 1:09 into the game. Yanni Gourde scored 39 seconds into the second period for a 3-0 lead.

One thing the Bruins are not built for is rallying from multiple goals down. Casey Mittlestadt made it 3-1, and Pontus Holmberg answered back two minutes later to regain a three-goal lead. Morgan Geekie and Jordan Harris cut the deficit to 4-3 at the end of the second period. It wasn't meant to be as Jonas Johansson stopped 30 of the 33 shots Boston fired at him, including all 10 in the third period. Slow starts are what this Bruins team needs to avoid this year.

2. Joonas Korpisalo had no chance on any goals allowed

Let's be honest, all four Tampa Bay goals that were scored, Joonas Korpisalo had no chance at making any saves. For a team that prides itself on its structure under Marco Sturm, it was breakdown after breakdown early in the game that dug them a deficit.

Charlie McAvoy was picked at the Bruins' blueline, which led to Cirelli's first goal, and then he was left alone at the circle for his second. Tampa Bay's third goal was a nice pass from Pontus Holmberg to Yanni Gourde, who had an empty net. Holmberg's goal was when he was left alone at the side of the net while Boston was running around in their defensive end. It was not a defensive clinic from the Black and Gold, to say the least.

3. Power play goes scoreless in five chances

The power play has looked good early in the season, but they could have used a goal against Tampa Bay. They had good pressure for the most part and Mason Lohrei hit a post during their five opportunities (albeit one was with eight seconds left in the game). Johansson made some big saves, but the Bruins missed the net with some golden chances.

In a game like this, where you dig yourself a three-goal deficit early in the game, that makes scoring on the power play all the more important. If they are going to bank any points on the upcoming trip, connecting on the man advantage is a must.