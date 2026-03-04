Bruins defenseman points the finger to team's recent success in one crucial area

What a difference a year makes for the Boston Bruins' power play. After having one of the worst units last year, the Bruins have turned things around this year, thanks in large part to the coaching changes. The power play, however, has struggled lately and isn't looking as sharp as it did before the Olympic break.

However, what has looked good coming out of the break has been Boston's penalty kill. Yes, they are still taking some penalties that is making life easy for themselves. They took a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty on Tuesday night on the man advantage against the Penguins. Flashbacks to last year. No, nightmare flashbacks to last year.

However, recently, the Bruins' penalty kill has been perfect. There are several reasons for that, and defenseman Hampus Lindholm explained a big part of it in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh Tuesday night at the TD Garden.

“We did (a) few changes. I think (Chris Kelly) came in with some good energy. Helping us out, putting us in good spots to succeed. Obviously, it helps when you have (Jeremy) Swayman and (Joonas Korpisalo) playing the way they’ve been playing,” said Lindholm.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is correct in assessment of a big reason for the penalty kill's success

Lindholm isn't wrong. It's been said before and will be said again, your best penalty killer is your goaltender a lot of times. That has been the case not only recently, but for most of the season, when the Black and Gold take a handful of penalties each night, it feels like.

When the power play struggles as Boston's has recently, the penalty kill is going to be that much-more counted on. Lindholm also went on to say that people are doubting Boston this year and, well, he's not wrong. Some people question whether this team is going to be good enough to hang onto the final Eastern Conference playoff berth.

If they are, they are going to need to get more production from their power play, but also have their penalty kill step up as well. If they can do that, then the doubters will become more believers in them. Until then, the doubters will always be there.