3 crucial observations from Bruins gritty win over Penguins

Coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon on the road, the Boston Bruins were looking to bounce back on Tuesday night at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens were missing Sidney Crosby, who is going to be out for about four weeks after an injury sustained at the Olympics last month.

Things didn't start out well for the Black and Gold as the Penguins opened the scoring just 42 seconds into the game on their first shot. For some reason, head coach Marco Sturm challenged the call and lost. After killing the penalty, the Black and Gold struck for two goals, 50 seconds apart in the first period, which was the difference in Boston collecting an 11th straight home win. Here are three observations from another home victory for the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman stands tall

Goalie Jeremy Swayman played very well against the Flyers on Saturday. Some might say he deserved a better fate. The problem was that Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar was just better. Against Pittsburgh, he was very good after Erik Karlsson's first shot got past him with his big, timely saves.

Swayman finished with 34 saves on 35 shots, but his biggest save was on Noel Acciari early in the third period with the Bruins clinging to a one-goal lead. Strum called out Swayman, some might say, after he returned from the Olympics, but to his credit, he's answered the call since then. Two very good performances since returning from the break.

Bruins power play struggled once again

One reason the Bruins have been successful this season has been the production they have been getting from their power play. They went scoreless against Philadelphia and again against Pittsburgh. The problem wasn't that they went scoreless, but more of the way it looked.

There were some head-scratching decisions by all players on the ice at times, and they are again force-feeding the same players. David Pastrnak made some very questionable decisions and to cap it off, Boston took a too many men on the ice penalty during one power play. Boston's penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4, which, along with Swayman, was the difference.

Bruins quick-strikes provided all the offense that was needed

After going down 1-0 in the first minute, the Bruins killed a penalty, then scored both goals they would need just 50 seconds apart in the first period. Marat Khusnutdinov tied the game with a nice shot after collecting the puck along the boards past Stuart Skinner. Shortly after that, Casey Mittlestadt scored what turned out to be the game-winner when he scored off a rebound of a Nikita Zadorov shot.

After the dust settled on Thursday night, the Bruins have a three-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference after they beat Nashville, 3-2. The Washington Capitals remained four points back after a 3-2 win over the Utah Mammoth. Boston will be in Nashville on Thursday night.