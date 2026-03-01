3 Bruins takeaways from dismal third-period meltdown against Flyers

Points are at a premium every time out for the Boston Bruins the rest of the season. When they are playing teams like the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon on the road, getting points is a must. The Flyers will likely be selling off some pieces by Friday's NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. EST.

After picking up a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, on Thursday night at the TD Garden, the Black and Gold were back at it Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. Scoreless through two periods, the Flyers scored three goals over the final 20 minutes and kept the Black and Gold at bay in what was a loss that could come back and haunt Boston later in the year. Here are three takeaways from the two-goal loss.

Bruins need to find away to get points on the road

Let's just be upfront and honest, the Boston Bruins must find a way to get points on the road the rest of the season. They can't count on collecting two points at home every night. Despite the heater they're on at home, they can't expect it to continue. They'll eventually lose at home.

Teams like the Flyers are teams they need to beat away from the TD Garden. Unless they find a way to get points consistently on the road, they could very well be on the outside looking in when the dust settles in April. That's not breaking any news.

Dan Vladar stones Bruins

Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar played out of his mind in the game. He robbed Morgan Geekie a handful of times and was up for the challenge on nearly every shot. Of course, the one that got by him was one that Charlie McAvoy didn't get much on, go figure.

Win the faceoff ➡️ score a goal pic.twitter.com/J2Q08HxWXc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 28, 2026

It was a game through two periods where you thought it was going to be a fluke goal that would open the scoring, and that was the case with a bounce off the glass for Philadelphia. Again, finding a way to win on the road is what this team needs to do, or they'll get passed in the standings for the final wild-card spot.

Bruins power play fails to produce on the road

Boston's power play has had a huge improvement this season. There are several reasons for that, but producing on the road will go a long way toward securing points away from home. Vladar made some incredible saves, including one on Morgan Geekie, but a power play strike on one of their three chances in a scoreless game might have yielded a different result. Philadelphia does have a good penalty kill, but three second-period power plays with the long change came up empty.