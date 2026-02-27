3 Boston Bruins takeaways from thrilling regulation win over Blue Jackets

Coming off the Olympic break and playing their first game in 22 days, the Boston Bruins hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets in what was a pivotal matchup. Columbus came into the game four points behind the Black and Gold for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth, and they entered the break winning 10 of their last 11 games. Not only was the game a big one in terms of the standings, but also in pointing the front office in the direction they need to go at the trade deadline in eight days.

After a sluggish start, Boston regrouped in the second and part of the third period and rode Joonas Korpisalo in goal as he made 35 saves. Boston even got the game-winning goal from former Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly in the third period. This was a big regulation win and puts the Bruins six points ahead of Columbus and four of the Washington Capitals with two games in hand. Here are three takeaways from the Black and Gold's 10th straight home win.

Morgan Geekie scores in first game after Olympic break

After three weeks off, you wonder how much rust the Bruins who didn't play in the Olympics would have. More importantly, was Morgan Geekie, their leading goal-scorer, going to pick up where he left off before the break? That was the one big question.

Going into the break over eight games, Geekie had eight goals and 13 points for the Black and Gold, and in the second period of a 1-1 game, he extended his point streak to nine games on the power play. Set up on the left side, he one-timed a pass from David Pastrnak past Elvis Merzlikins. If there was one player who Boston needed a goal from in this game, it was Geekie.

Joonas Korpisalo kept Bruins in the game in the first period

Boston allowed 20 shots in the first period, and if it wasn't for Korpisalo, then this could have been over after 20 minutes. The game was tied 1-1 thanks to the Bronze Medal winner for Finland. He made save after save in the opening period, and many were high-danger chances. It could have been 3 or 4-1 after the first.

In the second, Korpisalo was pulled from the game by the NHL concussion spotter after he was hit in the head by Miles Wood, who was assessed a minor penalty, in which Geekie scored on the man advantage. Michael DiPietro came in and made a couple of big saves after Geekie's goal. He ended up making three saves in his short appearance.

Viktor Avridsson nets two goals

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, one in the first and one in the third. With the trade deadline approaching, he might be raising his trade value if Sweeney decides to move him, with him being a free agent over the summer.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, Arvidsson threw the puck toward the net, and the puck deflected off the stick of a Blue Jackets defenseman and into the net to tie the game. In the third period, the Bruins were clinging to a 3-2 lead with 35 seconds left, and he hit the open for an insurance goal to seal the victory.