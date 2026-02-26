The Boston Bruins returned to the ice on Thursday night at the TD Garden against the Columbus Blue Jackets to begin the playoff stretch. It is eight days before the trade deadline on March 6 at 3 p.m., and the four games leading up to the deadline will determine general manager Don Sweeney's deadline path.

Sweeney tried to get a jump on the deadline in January by trying to close out a deal with Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. It didn't end up working out, and he was eventually traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. That hinted that Sweeney is looking to add to his defense, but he could also be subtracting from it. If he is, there appear to be two blueliners who could be on the move at some point.

2 Bruins defenseman end up on The Athletic's trade board

Chris Johnston of The Athletic updated his trade board before the trade deadline, and two Boston defenseman made the list. Andrew Peeke and Mason Lohrei were on his latest board, which raises some questions as to who might be available over the next eight days for the Black and Gold.

It would not be surprising if Peeke is moved. He is on an expiring contract, and it is highly unlikely that he's going to be part of the plans after this season. Moving him makes total sense for the Bruins to do. A contender looking for depth could use him before he enters free agency.

Lohrei is an interesting name to pop up on there. His name came up in the Andersson trade rumors as a potential piece going back the other way. If he is moved by the Bruins by next Friday, it would likely be in a big deal that involves a lot of players as well as brings a huge piece to Boston for not only the rest of this year, but also beyond. If either defenseman is moved, it likely means there is a blueliner or two coming back this way.

Just what is in store for the Bruins over the next few days remains to be seen. There could be some deals coming, and there may not be much activity happening around Sweeney and the front office. Expect something to be in the works over the next eight days.