Insider says Bruins are casting a wide net as they enter the trade deadline

Everyone is zeroing in on the right-shot defenseman chase for the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline. However, it's starting to look more likely that Don Sweeney is targeting players at a bunch of different positions, and the general manager isn't going to be afraid to deal some major assets to get those deals done. The front office believes that this team has what it takes to compete, and they are also doing their best not to waste their stars' primes.

The Bruins' win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night makes it a bit easier to see the team become buyers at the trade deadline. Every game is important for Boston going forward, but it's getting to the point that, with the teams chasing them, a collapse would not keep them out of the postseason. Sweeney might be doing whatever he can, according to Anthony Di Marco via Daily Faceoff.

Will the Bruins be active at the trade deadline?

Di Marco pretty much listed every notable player as someone whom the Bruins have at least asked about. He ruled that some were closer to the bottom of Sweeney's list because of their contract or age, like Nazem Kadri. Still, he also confirmed that players like MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Ristolainen are possible targets.

One interesting part of the article was his belief that the Bruins have a ton of interest in Robert Thomas. The assumption was that James Hagens would have to be going the other way in any trade involving the St. Louis Blues' center. However, Di Marco outlined the first-round picks, Matthew Poitras, and Dean Letourneau as pieces the Bruins are willing to part ways with.

If the Bruins can grab Thomas while hanging on to Hagens, it would set their forward group up now and in the future. Losing Letourneau would hurt after the growth he has shown this season, but most fans were writing him off before this season began. I think it'd be a fine swap to lose Letourneau if it means getting someone like Thomas on a great value contract.

Another interesting newcomer to the Bruins' conversation is Owen Tippett. The Philadelphia Flyers like Mason Lohrei, and Di Marco believes he could be a starter in a Tippett trade. However, the price of a top prospect might be a little rich for what he brings.