Bruins can meet playoff expectations if only they would increase in depth scoring

Entering the Stanley Cup playoffs is not only a hockey problem, but it's also a math problem. The top teams with the highest number of points qualify to be in the running for the playoffs. If there are not enough points earned, your team does not move on to the opportunity. The last time the Boston Bruins were in the playoffs was in 2024. In 2025, they fell short by two points of the Eastern Conference berth. This season so far, and by the grace of God, the Bruins are still clutching the second wild card spot.

Can the Bruins clench the Stanley Cup wild card spot?

We will soon find out. Our current lineup of players falls into the second wild card spot, just two small points ahead of the Washington Capitals. Sixty-one games in, the Capitals leave no room for error if the Bruins decide to fall short of the W in any of their upcoming games. However, the Bruins have only played 59 regular-season games, as opposed to the Capitals. This leaves a little bit of breathing room for the team. If the black-and-gold can manage to win the next 2 games, they will gain a wider point spread in that department since the Capitals have already recorded the points for their 61 games played. If the Bruins lose? No change, we just have to hope the other teams below the Capitals don't win any more games, either, which is highly unlikely.

The Bruins need to get serious about scoring

Scoring wins games...even novice fans know that. The Bruins looked substantially better during the last game, although they didn't score a win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. They looked better, nonetheless. Their shots were sharp, intentional, and carefully executed. The team had noticeably fewer turnovers this game, but still fell short in getting the puck past the netminder enough. The fancy passing moves create more havoc than they're worth, and we lose out on the actual goals every time.

Where is the in depth scoring?

Regardless of the improvements fans have noticed, Boston's own didn't leave as the victor on their recent road trip. The Bruins need actual depth scoring if they want to make the playoffs. Right Winger David Pastrnak, doubling as the main goal scorer as well as this season's Assist King, has set up his linemates for impressive opportunities.

Geekie and Khusnutdinov surface

Center Morgan Geekie has emerged as one of the top scorers in the NHL this season. When Marat Khusnutdinov plays opposite Pastrnak, he suddenly becomes capable of scoring up to 4 goals in one game. Our lead scorers are amazing, but they cannot be the only ones landing between the pipes every single game. Having Pastrnak feed the puck to the unexpected players not only boosts their abilities, but we're often able to gain most of our goals by switching the attention off of the king himself. This is where the Bruins need to focus for the unforeseen future.

Having the top shooters as the only ones to find the back of the net makes it too easy for our opponents to target those players and interfere with their plans. When you add depth scoring into your gameplay, those players emerge and ensure you will collect the 2 points after collecting the W.

Bruins on the radar

Coach Marco Sturm tried the depth scoring for the second line since the beginning of the season, but that plan fell short early on when Viktor Arvidsson, who was acquired for in-depth scoring, only collected 1 point in his first 7 games. After honing his skills, Arvidsson bounced back and currently sits at 30 points. He's shown he is quite capable, but is it enough when we need it even more?

Bottom performers points-wise in regards to in-depth scoring unfortunately fall to offensive linemen Michael Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic, and Alex Steeves, all of whom only have 17 points or fewer. They have all shown fans they also provide a strong, physical force for the team - another avenue which Coach Strum has been improving. However, if they aren't able to garner the points the team needs, their performance may not be enough to keep them on board come trade deadline on Friday. Unfortunately, former Center John Beecher knows this all too well, as his 1 point was not enough for him to stick around. Fans are still getting over his departure from the team.

Will they or won't they?

Completely up to them. The Bruins face off again this evening against the Pittsburgh Penguins at home. They know what it takes to collect the game's two points at the Garden tonight. But whether or not they actually do it is in their hands. This game and the next's in-depth scoring will likely decide our fate for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Bruins Nation is already on the edge of its seats with this upcoming trade deadline. Let's give fans a break tonight, boys, and show the Penguins why we deserve that wild card spot!