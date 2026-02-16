3 Boston Bruins surprises that flipped the narrative leading into the Olympic break

The Bruins, like each team every season, have both lows and highs. The Bruins this season have had some amazing highs, including two hat tricks in one game, and an unbelievable high scoring game, just to name a few. Let's have a closer look at some amazing moments this season:

Marat Khusnutdinov and Pavel Zacha

One amazing surprise the Bruins fans got served this season was a hat trick, not just by Marat Khusnutdinov, but also by Pavel Zacha. Both players earned a hat trick in the same game, being the first Bruins pairing to do so since 1964. Marat got picked up last season by the Bruins in a trade deal with the Minnesota Wild, on March 6, back in 2025. Pavel has been with the team since 2022, coming from a trade deal with the New Jersey Devils.

The fans have seen Pavel be a success on the ice more than once, and fans are always interested in seeing him provide his quick plays. You can always rust a man with a mullet, and he's definitely proved his worth to stay. Though this is Marat's first full season with Boston, he is a clear fan favorite and has been a great addition to the lines. These two are the sixth pair in Bruins history to have two hat tricks in one game.

A Game You Wouldn't Believe

On January 10th, the Bruins beat the New York Rangers on home ice, pulling out a stunning win of 10-2. Although the Rangers scored first, our team didn't let it deter them at all. Alongside Marat, who got four goals, and Pavel, who got three, Charlie McAvoy scored one, and Fraser Minten scored two. This Bruins game was one you definitely didn't wanna miss, and Marco Sturm is doing amazingly well as a first-year Bruins coach.

Marco Sturm

Marco spent 5 years playing as a Bruin, from 2005-10. One of his biggest achievements during that time was an overtime goal in the 2010 Winter Classic against the Philadelphia Flyers at Fenway Park. Marco has shown fans he is not afraid to do what he needs to do to make his team stronger and help develop players outside official games. One perfect example of this is when he benched Mason Lohrei for 5 consecutive games, due to the fact that Mason needed a "reset".

His knowledge and smart decision-making have landed the team a wildcard spot in the playoffs this season, and fans hope to make it further this year than last. Sturm does what needs to be done for his team to win; that's exactly what the Bruins needed. They needed a motivator and someone to push them to do their best, and gaining Marco was a lovely surprise addition to the team this season.

The Bruins are once again keeping fans and other spectators on their toes as we take the long break from our regular season for the Olympics, hosted in Italy. We hope our team can keep it up and stay in the playoffs this season, and hopefully, the Stanley Cup!