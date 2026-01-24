Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov doesn't beat around the bush about Canadiens matchup

One thing is for sure: when the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens meet on the ice, you can throw the records out the window. It's a heated rivalry where neither team nor the fan base likes the other.

This matchup, however, carries a little extra weight in terms of the standings. Montreal is three points up on the Black and Gold for third place in the Atlantic Division. Boston enters the game holding the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. To say that this is two big points for both teams is an understatement. Just ask Nikita Zadorov, Boston's rugged blueliner.

“We’re three points behind them, so it’s a four-point game for sure. Saturday night in our building, it should be fun for sure," Zadorov said. “There’s a lot of history between these teams; it’s nice to be part of it.

“We can play with anybody on this team. We have seven good defensemen in here; anybody can play. Me and (Andrew Peeke) have a lot of chemistry from last year. We haven’t played much this year, but he’s a good player. He’s playing really simple defensively, and he gives me a lot of chances to create offensively.”

There is no doubt about it, this is a four-point swing in the standings with the Buffalo Sabres caught in the middle. However, some revenge is on the mind of the Black and Gold since the last time the two rivals met. On Dec. 23, the Canadiens scored four third-period power play goals enroute to a 6-2 blowout at the expense of Marco Sturm's team.

“It’s always a special game playing against these guys,” Sturm said. “We feel pretty good about our game. I think that’s the most important thing.”

It is about the Bruins, and they need a win in the worst way. Getting it done in regulation would be the best case-scenario, but at the end of the day, as far as playoff positioning goes, two points are two points.