Boston Bruins News: Trade rumors, David Pastrnak, Montreal Canadiens

If there has been one thing about the 2025-26 Boston Bruins, it's been about their response to dismal performances. Not always has the response been good, but recently, it has been. That was the case on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After spotting six goals to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten found the back of the net before the final horn sounded in a 6-2 setback. It was going to be interesting to see how the Black and Gold was going to respond. They responded with two first-period power play goals 30 seconds apart to set the tone in what was a 4-3 win. The power play has been a big key for Marco Sturm's crew this year.

Charlie McAvoy got the scoring started on the front end of a double-minor to Tomas Hertl. Then 30 seconds later, David Pastrnak set up Elias Lindholm for a 2-0 lead.

“We were direct, and it went in today. Big two goals. Obviously, that sets up the confidence and the game when we can help out the team with two goals right away,” Pastrnak said. “We’ve been playing some good hockey in this building. The fans are behind us, so just have to keep building on that.”

If the Bruins are going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the end of the season, getting production from the power play is going to be necessary.

Bruins looking for some revenge against Canadiens

If there was ever a revenge game for the Bruins this season, it's Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at the TD Garden. It was right before the Holiday Break where the Black and Gold hosted their heated rivals and were tied 2-2 entering the third period. Boston imploded in the final 20 minutes and allowed four goals in a 6-2 blowout loss.

Montreal had a lot of fun at the expense of Boston, and if the Bruins need any reason to be up for this game, it's against the Canadiens. This is also two huge points in the standings as Boston enters the game just three points behind the Habs.

Vancouver Canucks selling?

We are a couple of weeks away from the Olympic Break, but trade rumors are already flying. One team expected to be a big seller is the Vancouver Canucks. According to Kevin Weekes of ESPN, the Stars and Colorado Avalanche are the two likely destinations in any trade.