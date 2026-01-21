Boston Bruins Achilles' heel rears its ugly head in loss to Stars

If you have followed the 2025-26 Boston Bruins, well, you know about their handful of struggles. Whether it has been taking too many penalties, giving up goals late in periods, or just being outshot and outplayed for extended stretches, it is going to be a combination of all of them that could very well keep them on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April.

Recently, Marco Sturm's group has been very good in all of those struggles, which led to a six-game winning streak. Going for a seventh straight win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, the Black and Gold's Achilles heel ended their winning streak. In fact, it was multiple Achilles heels that ended their winning streak.

Bruins buried by Achilles heels in loss to Stars

The biggest issue for the Black and Gold this season has been taking penalties. They took three in the first period against Dallas, and the Stars found the back of the net twice. Now, two of the penalties drawn by the Stars were when their players went down easily when a slight burst of wind came through the arena, but they made Boston pay.

Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal on the man advantage, but the backbreaker was scored by Mavrik Bourque with 13 seconds left in the first period on the power play. Hey, there you go, two Achilles heels in one, a power play allowed, and a goal late in the period. Then in the second period, the Stars put the game away with two goals, with the second one being scored with 28 seconds left in the periodJustin Hryckowian. Game. Set. Match.

It was a forgettable night and one that Boston needs to flush with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting on Thursday night. Dallas came into the game a frustrated team, losing three straight games, and played like a frustrated team. The Black and Gold should be frustrated and have the same response against the Golden Knights on Thursday night. We'll see.