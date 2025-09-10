Breaking down the Boston Bruins schedule for January 2026

The Boston Bruins face a difficult month of October in terms of their schedule under first-year coach Marco Sturm. In a pivotal season that a lot of players must look to rebound from a frustrating 2024-25 season, the schedule makers were not too kind to the Black and Gold.

As each month passes, the schedule is compacted this season because of the Olympic Break in February, and then things pick up down the stretch in March and April for the playoff push. After ending the month of December on the road in Western Canada against the two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, the month of January and the New Year kick off against former teammate Jake DeBrusk and the Vancouver Canucks. Continuing with our schedule breakdown of the 2025-26 season, it's time to break down the month of January.

Boston Bruins January 2026 schedule

January 3: at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

January 6: at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

January 8: vs. Calgary Flames, 7 p.m.

January 10: vs. New York Rangers, 1 p.m.

January 11: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.

January 13: vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

January 15: vs. Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.

January 17: at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m.

January 20: at Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m.

January 22: vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m.

January 24: vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

January 26: at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

January 27: vs. Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.

January 29: vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

The month begins with finishing up their trip out west, then they get a five-game homestand. They will host former coach Bruce Cassidy in January, and they have two games with the New York Rangers and a trip to the Chicago Blackhawks. They get nine home games in the month ahead of a break in February.