Boston Bruins facing difficult November schedule with a significant amount of travel

The Boston Bruins are a month away from beginning training camp for the 2025-26 season, in what is going to be a big season. After a disappointing 2024-25 season where they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Black and Gold are looking to bounce back in what is supposed to be a retool on the fly.

With a new coach and some new faces, the Bruins face a very difficult month of October to open the season, which includes a trip out West and two games with the Colorado Avalanche. We broke down their schedule for the first month of the season, and it's time to break down the November schedule for Boston.

Breaking down Bruins November 2025 schedule

November 1: vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 1 p.m.

November 4: at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

November 6: vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

November 8: at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

November 11: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

November 13: at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

November 15: at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

November 17: vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

November 19: at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

November 21: at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

November 23: st San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m.

November 26: at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

November 28: vs. New York Rangers, 1 p.m.

November 20: vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

November starts with the Carolina Hurricanes, in their first of two visits in 16 days. They also have a home-and-home with the Toronto Maple Leafs and a tough two-game road trip to Canada against the Montreal Canadiens and the Maple Leafs in the middle of the month. A three-game California road trip isn't going to be easy, which ends with a game the night before Thanksgiving on Long Island against the New York Islanders. They close the month with home games against the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

Nothing is going to be easy for the Bruins this upcoming season, but they follow up a difficult October with another tough month of November that includes a lot of travel for Marco Sturm's crew. What an interesting month is setting up for the Black and Gold.