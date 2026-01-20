Bruins have been the streakiest team in the league

The Bruins have had multiple nicknames to go along with this 2025-26 season. Hottest, coldest, but one has been consistent all season. Streakiest.

The 2025-26 Bruins have been the streakiest team the entire season. It seems that every time the Bruins get started and seem to have things figured out and their identity showing, something comes and completely negates everything they had going for them. Whether that is consistent scoring, consistent healthy players, or players actually buying into Marco Strum's vision.

If you had told me that the Bruins would be sitting at a record of 28-19-2, 49 games into this season, with the way they have been playing, I would have called you crazy. After just nine games, they sat at 3-6, and it looked like last season all over again.

Last 10 games

The last 10 games, the Bruins are sitting at a record of 8-1-1, with a current six game winning streak. This streak includes the Bruins' first two shutout wins, back to back ones, a rout of the New York Rangers, and 5 unanswered goals that allowed them to come back against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It also included one of the most complete games of the season against the Detroit Red Wings, the second of their back-to-back shutouts.

List of Streaks

1. 3-0

The team started off hot, defeating the Washington Capitals, Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres

2. 0-6

Luck did not stay with the Bruins as they faced a very tough West Coast road trip.

3. 8-1

After losing six, the Bruins won and then lost one before going on a seven-game winning streak.

4. 3-5

The Ottawa Senators bookended our winning streak, and started our next 8 games with a loss.

5. 6-2

The Red Wings started this streak, where we took one in a shootout and lost one in regulation, before going on a 4-game winning streak, before getting pummeled by the Minnesota Wild with newly acquired Quinn Hughes.

6. 0-4-2

While we barely scraped out 2 points from this stretch with 2 overtime losses, we luckily got two points from it.

7. 8-1

The one blemish on this stretch was the 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken, where the Bruins let up 3 power play goals, and played their most immature game to date, before turning it around to go on a six-game win streak once again

It will be interesting to see what the next 8 games bring for the Bruins, as it leads into the Olympic Break.