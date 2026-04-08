Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy 2026 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee

Just six days remain in the 2025-26 regular season, and all eyes are on the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Boston Bruins are currently holding down the top Eastern Conference wild-card spot and six points above the cut line. They are four points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the second wild-card spot.

As the regular season winds down, the NHL is going to slowly release candidates for their season awards. On Wednesday, the nominees for the annual Bill Masterton Trophy were released, and the Bruins were represented by defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Each team gets one player who is nominated for The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

McAvoy is bouncing back from a 2024-25 season that saw him suffer a season-ending injury in the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. While he was out following the break, the Black and Gold sold at the trade deadline with some franchise-altering moves that are paying off this season.

McAvoy has played in 67 games in 2025-26 for Boston, but he has dealt with a number of injuries. In November, he took a deflected shot to the face against the Montreal Canadiens while killing a penalty, which forced him to undergo surgery and wear a bubble when he returned. He was able to take it off while playing for Team USA in the Olympics in February.

McAvoy has 11 goals and 49 assists with a plus/minus of plus-13 with three games remaining for the Bruins. It has been a very challenging year for McAvoy as he began the 2025-26 season healthy before taking the puck to the face in Montreal. Along with his work on the ice, he does a lot of work off the ice and in the community.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected in a poll of all PHWA chapters at the conclusion of the regular season.