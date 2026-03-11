Charlie McAvoy's frustration is boiling over with disturbing trend for Bruins leader

You should never question the toughness of a hockey player. Playing through injuries is something they must do when possible. However, what Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been through this season is just downright unbelievable.

First, he took a deflected shot to the face back in November against the Montreal Canadiens while killing a penalty. That injury cost him some time, and when he came back, he had to wear a bubble mask. Then, right before the Olympic break, he took an elbow to the face from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmantis. No penalty, no suspension.

When you thought it couldn't get any worse, well, guess again. McAvoy left Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period when he took another hit up high. The result? More time in the chair at the dentist. However, he returned to the lineup before his dentist visit, and it was a good thing he did.

Bruins Charlie McAvoy frustrated after needing more dental work

McAvoy returned to the lineup for the third period, and thankfully, he did. After Mason Lohrei gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the third period, the Kings tied the game late when a shot from the point deflected past Jeremy Swayman off Elias Lindholm's skate.

In overtime, all the Black and Gold needed was one shift to end the game. Mark Kastelic sent a pass to David Pastrnak from behind the Boston net to the Los Angeles blueline. Pastrnak sent McAvoy in on a breakaway, where he potted the game-winner in a 2-1 victory. After the game, Boston's defenseman didn't beat around the bush with his frustration about the mounting injuries with his mouth.

“I wish the hits would stop coming, honestly. It is tiring. My mouth, honestly, couldn’t feel worse,” McAvoy said. “But I’ll get some work. We have a really good dentist here who is great. I am just really happy we got two points tonight.”

Thankfully, the Black and Gold don't have a back-to-back on Wednesday and will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. After some late-night dental work, McAvoy will have some time to rest for the San Jose visit on Thursday. Maybe, just maybe, his luck will change. If not, the frustration will grow.