3 Bruins takeaways from thrilling overtime win over Kings

Looking to rebound from a frustrating 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after blowing a 3-0 lead, the Boston Bruins were looking for a season sweep of the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. Boston won the first meeting back in November, 2-1, in overtime, and once again, it was a low-scoring overtime affair in Boston.

Scoreless through the first two periods, both teams scored in the third period before Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner for the win and two big points. They needed both points as the Columbus Blue Jackets remained two points behind them in the standings with a regulation win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. Here are three observations from the 13th straight home win for the Black and Gold.

Mark Kastelic has huge hand in game-winning goal

In a 3-on-3 overtime, who knew that Mark Kastelic would play a big part in setting up the game-winning goal? Usually, he's on the ice to win the face-off and get him off. He didn't on Tuesday night. Good thing he didn't.

After Los Angeles won the opening face-off, they had an opportunity to win the game, but couldn't. The puck went behind the net, where Kastelic collected it and swung a pass to the Kings' blueline to David Pastrnak. He received the pass and sent a streaking McAvoy in for a breakaway, and he made a nice move to bury the game-winner. It was a big play.

Jeremy Swayman needs just 14 saves to get the win

Yes, you read that right. Jeremy Swayman needed just 14 saves to pick up the win between the pipes. The only shot to get behind him in the third period was a shot from the point that hit Elias Lindholm's skate and ended up in the back of the net after Mason Lohrei opened the scoring earlier in the period.

It was one of those games. With Columbus winning, it'll be interesting to see how Marco Sturm handles the goaltending the rest of the week with the San Jose Sharks in town on Thursday night and an afternoon game on Saturday against the Washington Capitals on the road.

Power less power play again for the Bruins

It was another scoreless night for the Black and Gold's power play. They went 0-for-4 with not many great scoring chances. They had a golden chance to win it with a late power play in regulation, but they couldn't find the back of the net. It will get lost in the game because Boston won, but again, with little room for error this season, each night, they need more production, especially once they hit the road over the next week with some big games.