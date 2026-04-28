Bruins could really use depth forward they gave away earlier this season

The Boston Bruins 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 on Sunday wasn’t pretty. There really is no way of sugarcoating the situation. Even goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who’s generally cool as a cucumber, let loose.

Amid the Bruins’ lack of offense, one castaway from earlier this season is thriving on a different team. And Boston could really use that castaway’s scoring right about now.

The player in question is Jeffery Viel.

Earlier this year, the Bruins traded Viel to the Anaheim Ducks for a 2026 fourth-round pick. The trade was one of those deals where Boston managed to get something for a player they really didn’t want.

You can’t blame the Bruins for feeling that way. In 10 games this season, Viel was pointless while racking up 30 penalty minutes. So, Viel was a candidate to go on waivers and down to Providence.

But as insider Elliotte Friedman noted, Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek didn’t want to take any chances. He wanted Viel and was willing to give something back to ensure he got the 29-year-old.

At the time, it seemed like the Bruins made a killing by getting a draft pick back for Viel. The Ducks got their man, and everything seemed hunky-dory.

Viel played in 35 regular-season games, scoring three goals and ten points. But it’s been in the postseason where Viel has really shone. In four games this postseason, he’s scored two goals. In particular, Viel scored a huge goal on Sunday night, tying the game at three for Anaheim in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks would go on to win the game on this postseason’s most controversial thus far. He also added an insurance goal in Game 3 against the Oilers, putting the game out of reach for Anaheim.

Who would have thought that a castaway like Viel would come up big for the Ducks in the playoffs?

Anyone who predicted that Viel would play such a huge role in the playoffs this year should give up their day job and become a full-time psychic.

With the way the series is going for the Bruins, they could really use Viel. But Tuesday night’s game offers the Bruins the chance to rewrite the narrative. The entire team can put Sunday’s tough loss behind them and prove why they’re one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.