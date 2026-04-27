Marco Sturm said the blunt truth out loud after embarrassing Game 4 loss to Sabres

Following the Boston Bruins Game 4 blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden on Sunday afternoon, first-year head coach Marco Sturm was at a loss for words for a bit. I mean, who could blame him? Good luck if you could figure out what happened on Sunday afternoon.

The last thing the Bruins thought was going to happen was the effort put forth. They allowed four first-period goals with mistakes in a 6-1 beatdown. They compounded each mistake with another one. In a Stanley Cup Playoff game, it was impressive to watch, as well as frustrating.

So where do they go from here? Who knows. Trailing 3-1, does anyone think they can go to Buffalo and win Game 5 to force a Game 6 Friday night back in Boston? The Sabres have them on the brink and are ready to send them to the golf course later this week. After the game, and when Sturm did have a thought, he made it known who had to step up.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm calls out his leaders after Game 4 loss on Sunday

As much as Sturm was at a loss for words, he wasn't when he explained who needed to step up and lead the young guys from the embarrassing loss.

“It starts with me and it starts with the leaders on the ice," Sturm said. "I can’t expect the young guys to turn this ship and get us out of this. (The leaders) are the guys, including me, that need to be in charge."

Somebody needs to do it. Anyone. Someone. Some players, like Charlie McAvoy, spoke after the loss in the locker room, but things can't get any worse, can they? We'll know a lot about the 2025-26 Boston Bruins with how they respond in Game 5. No matter how they respond, will it be enough? That's the question.