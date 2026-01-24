Bruins could find a long-term solution with Kraken former top pick on trade block

The Boston Bruins remain in serious contention for a playoff spot this season. The goal is most certainly to make the postseason and go on a strong run. But there’s also a clear intention to focus on the future. Boston is no longer in a position to mortgage future pieces for short-term solutions.

As such, one of the biggest needs the Bruins have is a long-term solution at center. The club has gotten away this season without icing a legit top-line center. Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, and even Marat Khusnutdinov have filled in at times with varying degrees of success.

But the fact remains that the Bruins would like to find a solid fit for the long run. That fit could be Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.

Wright, the former fourth-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, has reportedly hit the trade block. As The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta first reported, the Kraken are looking to move Wright in exchange for a “legit top-six scorer.” The Kraken, it seems, have several options down the middle. Meanwhile, they lack a real high-end scorer like, say, David Pastrnak.

Of course, the Bruins are not trading Pastrnak. But there might be another option on Boston’s roster that might entice the Kraken. Matthew Poitras is one player that comes to mind. But if the Kraken want an established player, it might be a bit harder for the Bruins to pull off this trade.

The Bruins, nevertheless, would do well to check in on Wright. The Kraken still have playoff hopes and might be willing to work with the Bruins to fill out other areas of the roster. For instance, Mason Lohrei is another player who could use a change of scenery. Perhaps someone like Viktor Arvidsson could get the ball rolling, though he wouldn’t be the only piece.

If the Kraken and Bruins really wanted to get something done, the pieces could be there to bring Shane Wright to Boston.

How Wright fits into the Bruins lineup

Shane Wright would almost instantly get a shot in the top six. He could slide in on the second line, allowing Marco Sturm to move Pavel Zacha to the wing. The plan at some point was for Casey Mittelstadt to be that second-line center. Alas, that has not been the case.

Wright would face more pressure in Boston than in Seattle. But then again, the opportunity to play with high-end players like Pastrnak, Zacha, Lindholm, and Morgan Geekie would give Wright a much better opportunity to develop than in Seattle.

It’s worth pointing out that Wright would fit in as a top-six forward. Moving him down the trough would be counterproductive. For instance, moving Wright to the third line and Fraser Minten to the fourth line would be senseless.

However, barring an insane acquisition cost, the Bruins would do well to explore bringing in Wright. The upside is there. Boston has the infrastructure to develop right. If anything, Wright could find a similar turnaround in Boston as Geekie did. Perhaps the trade may never happen, but Don Sweeney would be remiss if he didn’t at least kick the tires.