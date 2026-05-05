Bruins could be without McAvoy to start 2026-27, insider speculates

The Boston Bruins could be without one of their top players to start the 2026-27 season. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy could be looking at a lengthy suspension following an incident in Game 6 of the Bruins’ first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

As initially reported by my colleague Scott Roche, McAvoy will have an in-person hearing on May 11. At that point, the league will determine what sort of supplementary discipline the situation could warrant.

Here’s a look at the incident:

This angle of McAvoy’s slash is nuts pic.twitter.com/3N2eXZSJfw — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 2, 2026

On the ice, McAvoy got a five-minute major for the slash and a game misconduct. Meanwhile, Zach Benson got a two-minute minor for the slewfoot.

And that’s where the issue lies. As insider Elliotte Friedman noted in Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the slash, while a violent reaction, did have a logical reason for happening. It wasn’t like McAvoy just went off the rails and nailed Benson for no reason.

There was a reason behind the madness that was the hit.

That said, Friedman also speculated that the incident could cost McAvoy a five or even six-game suspension. If that were the case, McAvoy would serve the suspension at the beginning of the 2026-27 regular season, not preseason contests.

McAvoy could still play during the preseason, but would have to sit during the first batch of games once the season officially begins.

It would certainly be a tough break, considering the nasty play that led to the incident.

Precedent not on McAvoy’s side

The last slashing suspension occurred in March of this year. That incident saw Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin unload on Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.

Here’s a look at the incident:

Malkin ejected and given a 5 minute major for this slash on Rasmus Dahlin



Sabres have been on the favorable side of a lot of calls recently pic.twitter.com/fVxeLdc8iQ — y - Crossing Swords ⚔️ (@CrossSwordsPod) March 6, 2026

The Malkin suspension happened on an egregious shot to the head. It does not compare to McAvoy’s situation. As Friedman rightfully pointed out, McAvoy’s slash did not hit Benson in an area that could cause major injury.

It’s worth pointing out that injuries derived from incidents factor significantly into suspensions. Now, Dahlin did not sustain an injury. Malkin still got five games.

So, that’s the baseline. If Malkin got five for that slash, that’s where McAvoy’s potential suspension will likely end up. The league will be looking at imposing a punishment similar to Malkin’s.

It’s worth highlighting that the league wants to crack down on all of these incidents. The NHL has been adamant about avoiding unsightly and frankly highly dangerous incidents.

The league should consider the role that Benson’s slewfoot played in this entire situation. If the league chooses to suspend McAvoy, the punishment should take into account that it was a retaliation, and not a deliberate attack.

Fans will know more after the in-person hearing and understand how long McAvoy will be out of the lineup next season.