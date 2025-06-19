Bruins Consider Draft Trade Strategies With This Eastern Conference Team

The Boston Bruins are engaged in trade negotiations with the New York Islanders that could reshape their roster following their absence from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While early reports highlighted interest in Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a source confirmed to Jimmy Murphy at RG that the discussions are far more expansive, focusing on the Bruins' seventh overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft and local star James Hagens. Boston is considering whether to pursue a high-upside prospect like Hagens or acquire a proven NHL player to strengthen their lineup for the 2025-26 season.

The #NHLBruins and #Isles are talking trade, and they appear to be exploring multiple scenarios with the seventh pick overall in play.



My latest at @TheRGMedia:https://t.co/DhTWVzqXgh — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 18, 2025

Boston's Strategic Approach to the Draft

The seventh overall pick, Boston's first top-10 selection since drafting Dougie Hamilton in 2011, is a valuable asset, and General Manager Don Sweeney is exploring all avenues to maximize its potential. An NHL source told RG that the Bruins are aiming to move up into the top five of the draft, where top-tier talents like defenseman Matt Schaefer, projected to go first overall to the Islanders, are available. If that proves unfeasible, Boston is prepared to trade the pick for a player who can contribute immediately. "They want a player for their lineup now, but with the drop-off after the top five, they believe the seventh pick can still net a solid player," the source said.

James Hagens, a center from Boston College and a Long Island native, has emerged as a key target. Hagens has slipped out of the top five in recent draft rankings, including those by TSN's Craig Button, making him a viable option for Boston at seventh overall. The Bruins see Hagens as a dynamic, homegrown talent with the potential to become a cornerstone player. "The Bruins believe they can turn the seventh pick into a solid player for their roster this coming season," the source noted, underscoring Boston's confidence in their scouting and development system.

The discussions with the Islanders extend beyond Hagens and Pageau. Boston has previously expressed interest in Islanders' restricted free agent defenseman Noah Dobson, a 25-year-old, 6-foot-4 right-shot blueliner who was a sought-after asset at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. Dobson's offensive skills and physical presence make him an ideal fit for Boston's blue line, which underperformed last season. While RG could not confirm if Dobson is part of the current talks, his potential involvement adds significant intrigue as the Bruins address both immediate and long-term needs.

The Cost of a Major Deal

Moving up to the Islanders' first overall pick to select a prospect like Schaefer would require a substantial offer. The source indicated that Boston would need to include a top-six forward or top-four defenseman alongside the seventh pick to initiate serious negotiations. With core players like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy likely off-limits, such a deal appears challenging, but Sweeney's willingness to explore creative trades keeps possibilities open.

Alternatively, a deal centered on Hagens or a veteran like Pageau could be more achievable. Pageau, a reliable two-way center, could provide Boston with depth and leadership, while Hagens represents a long-term investment. The Bruins are also considering next year's reportedly deeper draft, which could allow them to rebuild their prospect pool with later picks if they trade the seventh overall selection now.

Boston's Push to Rebound

The 2024-25 season was a letdown for Boston, marking their first playoff miss since 2016. With a passionate fanbase and a storied franchise, the pressure is on Sweeney to deliver a competitive team. The seventh pick provides flexibility: Boston could draft Hagens to build for the future, trade up for a higher-upside prospect, or acquire a proven player like Pageau or Dobson to address immediate needs. "At this point, it is a question mark at best whether they keep the pick," the source said, highlighting the fluid nature of Boston's strategy.

Sweeney and Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Nadeau have signaled that the seventh pick is available, generating buzz across the league. The Bruins' front office is banking on their ability to identify undervalued talent, whether through the draft or a trade, to expedite their return to contention.

As the NHL Draft nears, Boston is poised to make a pivotal move. Whether they secure Hagens, pursue Dobson, or opt for a veteran like Pageau from the Islanders, the Bruins are determined to emerge from these talks with a stronger roster. The seventh pick gives them leverage, but Sweeney's decisions in the coming weeks will shape the franchise's path forward. For a team with a proud history and high expectations, the stakes are immense.