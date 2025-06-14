Bruins have reportedly found their first external target to upgrade center position

The Boston Bruins don't seem content to wither away into mediocrity and go into a full-on rebuild. If Don Sweeney can do it, he'll use this offseason to restock the prospect cupboard but also make his team a playoff contender for next season. It'd be a disservice not to give core players like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman a chance to compete. Still, their reported interest in Jean-Gabriel Pageau doesn't exactly move the needle.

New York Islanders reporter Stefen Rosner has been closely monitoring the trade interest in Pageau, and he reported on Saturday morning that the Bruins have recently inquired about the center. It isn't the first time the two parties have been linked, as Pageau was often mentioned as a potential target for the Bruins at past trade deadlines.

The Islanders are a team much like the Bruins entering this offseason. They have been a middle-of-the-road team for the better part of a decade, and it has done a number on their prospect pool. The difference this year is that they shockingly won the draft lottery, which should accelerate a rebuild if the front office is willing to go through it.

Rebuild would've never been the plan if Lou Lamoriello was still in charge, but with Mathieu Darche taking over the front office, it could be the perfect time for New York to restock the cupboards. The Islanders would be better off tanking next season to secure another top pick and potentially acquire additional draft assets through their trade candidates.

Pageau was always a player that Lamoriello avoided trading because of his winning mentality. However, the new regime trading him would be a clear line in the sand, indicating they are ready to go through some changes.

Should the Bruins acquire Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

The Bruins wouldn't be making a massive commitment to Pageau, as his $5 million annual deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. He would be a short-term fix for their center depth, but it wouldn't make much sense.

There's a chance that the Bruins draft a center at seventh overall that could challenge for a roster spot next season, but it's more likely that they give that pick another year to develop. That would leave Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm as the top two centers, which has been the issue all along.

They are two good centers, but when expected to anchor a contending team, especially in the playoffs, they won't get the job done. If the Bruins want to continue to contend, they'll need to make a bigger splash, and Pageau wouldn't be the answer.

The Bruins had three mid centers when they had Charlie Coyle in the mix with Zacha and Lindholm, and they traded him for a good haul at the deadline. However, giving up assets to acquire Pageau in a bidding war now would be one step forward and two steps back, essentially repeating the same issue they faced in 2024-25.

If the Bruins and Islanders want to make a bigger splash, maybe they can discuss a Mathew Barzal trade instead of Pageau. Then, the Bruins are actually upgrading at the center position, not just putting lipstick on a pig.