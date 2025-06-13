3 centers who could fall in the draft to the Bruins

The unfortunate reality ahead for the Boston Bruins is that two of their projected targets with the seventh pick, Jake O'Brien and Brady Martin, are getting the attention of teams picking higher in the draft. However, if two doors close, another door could open. The Bruins will likely be targeting a center at this year's draft, and if O'Brien and Martin go early, there's a good chance another elite pivot will be available. Let's examine the possibilities.

Caleb Desnoyers

The Moncton Wildcats dominated the QMJHL this season, and one of the main reasons was their first-line anchor. Desnoyers recorded 84 points in 56 games in the regular season, and then added 30 in 19 playoff games. While Desnoyers showed some high offensive upside in the Q this season, that isn't the only strength of his game.

Desnoyers is as defensively responsible as he is offensive, which will serve him well in the pro game. While Desnoyers could very well be an elite offensive contributor, it's more likely that he becomes a solid top-six guy who averages 70-80 points but can also play in all situations. A Quebec-born center who can contribute a point-per-game and play all situations: seems like a great fit in Boston.

Anton Frondell

Anton Frondell's stock took a hit when he went to the Ivan Hlinka tournament and struggled. Some teams might panic about it, but a more optimistic observer would note that he left the grind of the HockeyAllsvenskan playoffs to join his team at the Hlinka, and perhaps should have taken time off instead.

Frondell wouldn't be the same type of fit as Desnoyers, as his two-way game isn't as polished. However, he'd give the Bruins another shooting threat on a team that doesn't have many of them. Frondell would be a long-term project, as opposed to others, and this could be why he is the center that eventually falls. The question is whether the Bruins will take him or let him fall even further.

James Hagens

James Hagens might be the player least likely to fall once we finally reach the draft. He is an intriguing case, as it wouldn't be a surprise if the New York Islanders took the hometown boy first overall, but it also wouldn't be a surprise if he fell out of the top five.

Hagens had 37 points in 37 games at Boston College in a freshman season that many viewed as a slight letdown. He offers extreme upside, and it'd be hard for six teams to pass up on it, but if they do, the Bruins won't let him go past seven.