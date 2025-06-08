Brady Martin is the ideal Bruins first-round draft pick

Boston Bruins fans at TD Garden would fall in love with Brady Martin the minute he donned the black and gold for the first time. The center is capable of putting up points with some above-average skill, but that isn't the only instrument in his toolbox. If Martin isn't scoring points on the scoreboard, he is punishing his opponents with crushing body checks and getting involved in the physical side of the game.

It's hard to predict what kind of player Martin would be at the NHL level. He recorded 72 points in 57 games in the OHL this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be above a point-per-game player once he turns pro. He was a quick riser this season, which suggests that he could develop even further and become a force by the time he becomes a full-time NHL player. However, it'd make more sense if he were a middle-six center who could play in any situation.

Martin is straight from the farms of Elmira, Ontario. He works for his parents in the summer on their farm, fitting the stereotype of a good ol' Ontario farm boy. Martin might not be the prototypical top-ten pick from the past couple of years as the league shifts to more skill from the old-school ways, but he is the type of player who will steal the hearts of Bruins Nation if taken at the draft.

Sam Bennett isn't a name that many Bruins fans want to hear. He isn't a name that many other fans want to hear after the Florida Panthers' dominance over the past three seasons. Bennett won't blow anyone away with his point totals in the regular season, and there will be stretches where he goes quiet, but there is a shortlist of players in the NHL who you'd rather go to war with in a must-win game.

It's the reason why Team Canada selected him to be part of their team at the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's also the reason why his Florida teammates stand by him through the controversial moments and borderline dirty incidents he finds himself part of every season. Bennett is a player any winning team needs, and Martin is going to be that for whichever team selects him.

The Bruins seem interested in Martin, as they took him out for a meal at the draft combine this week. The issue is that other teams are interested, including the Utah Mammoth, who will be selecting fourth. There's a chance that Martin isn't available when the Bruins select at seventh, but you must believe that if he is, Cam Neely will be banging his fist on the table to choose a player that wouldn't let the old-school Boston style of play die.