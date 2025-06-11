Projected top-five draft pick could fall to the Bruins at No. 7

As is usually the case with the NHL Entry Draft, some late risers will begin to take control of the narrative leading up to the event. It happened last season with Beckett Sennecke, and the year before that with David Reinbacher. It looks like this year's late risers could be Brady Martin and Jake O'Brien, which would have a dramatic effect on apparent top-five locks like James Hagens.

When prospects have a late surge, it leaves other teams thankful that some of the top guys fell to them. The Boston Bruins will have to face Ivan Demidov with the Montreal Canadiens for the next 10-15 years because of his fall in 2024, and they'll also face Matvei Michkov with the Philadelphia Flyers after he fell in 2023.

This year's version of those players could very well be James Hagens. Hagens was fighting to be the first-overall pick heading into this season, but a subpar season at Boston College knocked him out of that spot.

Hagens still has time to vault to the top of the New York Islanders' draft board. He is a perfect fit on Long Island, as he grew up there and was a fan of the team. Hagens is likely hoping that the Islanders decide to take him with the pick, but it seems like they are zeroing in on Michael Misa and Matthew Schaefer instead.

If the Islanders pass on Hagens, there is a path where he stays in Boston for much of his hockey career. It'd be ideal for the Bruins if he is their choice at No. 7, as they can keep an eye on him down the road at Boston College, and also develop a connection with last year's first-round pick, Dean Letourneau.

Hagens would fill a massive position of need for the Bruins, giving them a high offensive upside option down the middle. While Hagens struggled to start the year, he still managed to finish the season with 37 points in 37 games. The goal-scoring wasn't there, but his playmaking skills were a highlight.

Hagens also starred on the big stage at the World Junior Hockey Championship this past holiday season. He helped lead Team USA to another gold medal, recording five goals and four assists along the way.

While Hagens got a bit of a bad reputation at times this season, he'd still be one of the highest-profile prospects the Bruins added in a long time. Boston would be content with any of the options available to them in the top ten, but Hagens' falling into their laps wouldn't be the worst-case scenario.