Bruins coach Marco Sturm sends loud and clear message to struggling defenseman

The Boston Bruins have been depleted on defense with injuries so far this year. It started with Hampus Lindholm going down in the second game of the year against the Chicago Blackhawks, and then Jordan Harris went down after taking Lindholm's place in the lineup.

The injury bug has now hit Charlie McAvoy after he took a deflected puck to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. One defenseman who the Bruins need more from is youngster Mason Lohrei, now in his third season. Last season turned into a frustrating one for the former Ohio State puck-mover as it seemed like every mistake he made ended up in the back of the Boston net.

With the options dwindling in terms of players, it's clear Sturm needs more from Lohrei.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm sends Mason Lohrei a clear message

Lohrei has been inconsistent at times this year. That's what might be the most frustrating part of his game. He has the tools to be a top pairing, but the 6-foot-5 left-shot needs more consistency and to eliminate some of his mistakes.

“He’s still working his way through. You can’t just look at the points,” said Sturm. “There are still parts of his game that need to get better — still too many up-and-downs in his game. He’s definitely doing more good things now than in the past. We just have to eliminate those little mistakes, positioning, too, to get him to where we want him to be.”

When the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, he'll be on the third pairing again with Victor Söderström, the latest call-up following Callahan's injury. Boston's depth throughout the organization on defense is being tested and stretched thin. That's where Sturm needs more from his young defenseman, beginning against New Jersey.