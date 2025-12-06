Boston Bruins News: Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak injury updates

On Friday, the Boston Bruins held a practice at Warrior Ice Arena after beating the St. Louis Blues, 5-2, on Thursday night at the TD Garden. For the second day in a row, defenseman Charlie McAvoy was on the ice for the Black and Gold, which was a great sign.

He's been out since taking a puck to the face on Nov. 15 against the Montreal Canadiens on the road. He underwent surgery, and there is still no timetable for his return. However, seeing him on the ice is a positive sign, even if he's wearing a red non-contact jersey.

After practice, McAvoy met with the media and said that he has lost 20 pounds since the injury. He also explained his diet and what was good and well, what wasn't.

“Soups are good, soups have been my go-to. Early on, it was a lot of ice cream and milkshakes…It is tough. I tried to give it a go. If you’re blending up solid food, it is not enjoyable,” McAvoy said. “I tried chicken and vegetables, and that was just a nonstarter. It is terrible. So, soups have really been my go-to, and smoothies to try to get protein. Because food blended up, it is not meant to be eaten that way.”

Bruins host Devils before road trip

The Bruins will conclude their short two-game homestand on Saturday night when the New Jersey Devils visit. They will be coming in on a back-to-back after losing to former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-0, on Friday night.

After playing the New Jersey, Boston will hit the road for three games, beginning with a rematch with Jim Montgomery and the Blues on Tuesday night. They will visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, then close out the trip with a stop against the red-hot Minnesota Wild on Dec. 14.

David Pastrnak spotted on the ice

David Pastrnak was last seen on the ice the night before Thanksgiving in the Bruins 3-1 win over the New York Islanders. He has missed the last four games with Boston going 2-2-0 and they won't have him again against the Devils.

Pastrnak skated before Boston's practice on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena with skills coach John McLean. After practice, Sturm said Pastrnak is still considered day-to-day.