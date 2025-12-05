Blues fans are finding out what Bruins fans already knew about Jim Montgomery

When Jim Montgomery returned to the TD Garden on Thursday night for the first time since being fired as Boston Bruins coach 13 months ago, he was looking for a better performance from his team than he had been getting recently. That wasn't the case.

The Bruins scored two first-period goals, and after the Blues cut the deficit in half early in the second period on a Pavel Buchnevich goal, things were dicey for the Black and Gold. Just over five minutes after Buchnevich's goal, Viktor Arvidsson scored on a slap shot from the right wall for a 3-1 Bruins lead. Two Pavel Zacha goals later, it was 5-1 after 40 minutes, and for all intents and purposes, that was the game.

St. Louis tallied a goal from Pius Suter midway through the third period, resulting in a 5-2 final score. After the game, Montgomery was not a happy coach. His postgame press conference was one that Boston fans have seen before, and it should be something that, if St. Louis fans are not accustomed to, they had better get used to.

Former Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gives short, angry answers after Blues loss

The last two Bruins coaches, Bruce Cassidy and Montgomery, were never ones to beat around the bush after losses. They would get animated and have no problem telling it like it is. That was the case again for Montgomery, this time for St. Louis.

Montgomery praised the Bruins.

“Bruins were really good,” Montgomery said. “We weren’t.”

Which areas could the Blues have been better in during the game?

“Every one,” Montgomery said.

Who was one of the better players for St. Louis?

“I think Jordan Binnington was one of our better players tonight,” said Monty. “If it wasn’t for him, it could have been a lot worse.”

Is Montgomery surprised it's taken so long for his team to give him a better effort?

“Yes."

Again, just listening to his voice, and Bruins fans have heard that tone before, Blues fans should get used to it if they haven't already. You can bet that Montgomery wanted this one and wanted it badly. It won't take long for the rematch as Boston will visit St. Louis next Tuesday night. Expect a better effort from Montgomery's team as they look for a season split.