Bruins make puzzling roster move amid growing numbers of injuries

It seems like every time the Boston Bruins play, there is a new injury. It's becoming frustrating for Marco Sturm and his team. Currently, the Bruins are missing David Pastrnak (undisclosed injury) and Charlie McAvoy, who underwent surgery after taking a deflected puck to the face last month against the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston just got Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittlestadt back recently, as well as Pavel Zacha, who missed last Friday's game against the New York Rangers. Just when you start to see a glimmer of hope, another injury occurs. That was the case on Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 loss.

Defenseman Michael Callahan was injured just five shifts into the game after playing just under three minutes. After the game, Sturm said that he was also going to be out a while, which is really stretching Boston's defensive depth thin. Very thin. On Thursday morning, ahead of their home game against the St. Louis Blues, they dipped into the depth with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and brought up a defenseman, but not one that people thought they would.

Bruins recall defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the AHL

When Callahan was hurt, you just knew that there was going to be a blueliner called up from Providence as the team returned home from their Canadian trip. Frederic Brunet was the logical choice, but that wasn't the choice. It was Victor Soderstrom after Callahan was placed on injured reserve.

According to Bruins team reporter Belle Fraser, Soderstrom was on the third defensive pairing Thursday morning with Mason Lohrei. McAvoy was also on the ice. However, Brunet getting passed again as a call-up is surprising. Soderstrom is a veteran, but you get the feeling that Brunet is getting the Fabian Lysell treatment when it comes to call-ups and being passed on.

Brunet is an exciting young prospect, but you might have to start asking the question you're asking with Lysell, "If not now, then when?"