Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives a huge injury update after blowing out the Rangers

The 2025-26 season has been one of ups and downs for the Boston Bruins in Year 1 under Marco Sturm. They have had two lengthy losing streaks and a lengthy winning streak. In between, it feels like anything that could go wrong has gone wrong.

Injuries have been a big part of the season, like they are for all NHL teams. The Bruins have lost several players to injuries this season, including center Elias Lindholm. He was lost in late October after taking a hit from Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. It was a big loss, and the Bruins missed him.

On Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden, the Black and Gold hosted the New York Rangers in what was a key game in terms of the tightly compacted Eastern Conference playoff race. Boston ended up picking up a 10-2 rout of the Blueshirts, but it didn't come without any injury news.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives Elias Lindholm injury update after win over Rangers

Lindholm took his last shift late in the second period and did not come out for the third. Boston was holding a 7-2 lead, and you would think that the game was well in hand, no? Nothing has come easy for the Bruins this season. Nothing at all. Early in the third period, the Bruins tweeted out that Lindholm was not returning to the game with a lower-body injury.

You can hear it now, Bruins fans saying, really? Another injury. After the game, Sturm said that Lindholm's departure was precautionary, according to Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub. With the game out of hand, it appears that Sturm was being extra cautious. You can't blame him and especially since Boston has a quick turnaround on late Sunday afternoon, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Elias Lindholm’s departure was precautionary. Game was out of hand, and he’s dealing with nagging injury.



Geekie had family emergency but “all good.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 10, 2026

Strum also said postgame that Morgan Geekie left after the first period for a family emergency, but that everything appeared good. Thank goodness. The status for both players against the Penguins will likely be determined before the game on Sunday.