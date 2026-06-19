Bruins coach Marco Sturm drops a no-lies-detected quote on Patrice Bergeron

On Thursday morning, the Boston Bruins dropped some unsurprising news on their X account about a former franchise icon, Patrice Bergeron. In what was big news, the organization announced that they are raising Bergeron's No. 37 to the TD Garden rafters. It'll be the second number raised to rafters in as many years after defenseman Zdeno Chara had his No. 33 raised back in January.

It is hard to believe that Bergeron's number is going to be lifted into the TD Garden rafters. First-year Bruins coach Marco Sturm, who never coached Bergeron in Boston, dropped a quote to Sophia Jurksztowicz of NESN that many Bruins fans would agree with.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm drops honest and truthful take on Patrice Bergeron

Sturm had a tremendous first season behind the Black and Gold's bench, leading them to 100 points in the standings and the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Never shy to speak, Sturm said what a lot of Bruins know and wish about Bergeron.

"He's absolutely the best...I'm so proud of him, to see 37 up there with the big boys,'' said Sturm.



"But I have to say, I was still hoping he was maybe coming back. We need a centerman. He's in shape, he maybe could have played."

There is no doubt that Bergeron could still play today. It was a little surprising when he announced in July of 2023, following what was a historic Boston season. He captained a team that set the NHL record for wins and points in an 82-game regular season. A lot of people took the Bruins over the field in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they were stunned in the first round by the Florida Panthers in seven games. They blew a 3-1 series lead.

What Sturm is also correct about is that his current team still needs a No. 1 center. If the same center grouping is brought back together next season down the middle, it won't be good enough to compete with the top teams, or even the good teams, in the league. However, Boston still needs a top-line center, and despite being three years retired, Bergeron could still hold down the Bruins' biggest need this summer.