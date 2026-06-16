While Bruins fans clamor for a center trade, Dans Locmelis could be the internal answer

Boston Bruins fans would love to see Don Sweeney take a swing at acquiring a top-six center this offseason, pushing Elias Lindholm down into a more complementary role. While this past season's playoff push had Boston looking like a team in contention again, a top-six center alone isn't going to put them over the top after being further away from contending in the Stanley Cup Playoffs than people realize.

Sweeney could take a run at Dylan Larkin if he opens up his no-trade list or attempts to bring in another middle-six center in Vincent Trocheck, but they could spend assets on them just to still be miles away from winning. The lack of Bruins trade rumors could mean that the front office is taking a slower approach, and one player that stands out is Dans Locmelis.

Locmelis has been impressive at every level he has played at in his career, and his success against the world's best with Team Latvia is a great indicator that he could have a bright future in Boston. No one is expecting him to be the team's No.1 center in the 2026-27 season, but I question why there isn't more hype around him.

I believe there is a strong chance that he would've gotten a shot in the NHL this past season if an injury that he aggravated at the Olympics hadn't knocked him out for the rest of the year. Even if he didn't, Providence didn't look quite as strong once they lost him for the season, either, and it's worth asking if they would've had a better fate if he stayed healthy.

While Locmelis may not play top-six minutes at any point this season, he is most definitely going to get some NHL minutes, and he might end up playing more games than fans think. If Locmelis is next season's version of Fraser Minten or Marat Khusnutdinov, no one should be too surprised, which is why fans shouldn't panic if Sweeney doesn't make a massive splash this offseason.