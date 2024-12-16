Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Hyping Up New Teammate

Looking to make lineup changes, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney had a decision to make Friday and Saturday when the New York Islanders placed Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers. He was an interesting option for the Boston front office to discuss as he only carries a $1 million cap hit.

In the end, Sweeney claimed the struggling forward who hails from Portland, Maine. He has two goals and two assists this season, but he has shown flashes as someone who could produce in the lineup. After the Bruins' 5-1 victory on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks, second-year captain Brad Marchand seems excited to have a new teammate.

Bruins captain excited for new teammate Oliver Wahlstrom

Wahlstrom is expected to join the Bruins on their current five-game road trip in Calgary for Tuesday night's game against the Flames. After it was official that the Black and Gold claimed Wahlstrom, Marchand reached out to his new teammate for an official welcome.

"I've talked to him already,'' said Marchand." He's excited. We're excited to have him. He's a really good player. I've always really liked his game. I think he will fit the team well."

Just where Wahlstrom fits with the Bruins remains to be seen. He is right-shot depth on the wing and clearly, he's going to affect Marc McLaughlin, who scored a goal against Vancouver Saturday night, and even the third and fourth line is somewhere Wahlstrom can fit in. His numbers are not going to get many fans excited, however, with the goal-scoring struggles that Boston has had this season, claiming him was a no-brainer.

Despite Wahlstrom's struggles, this is a move that was made that is very low-risk, high-reward for the Bruins. Any production they get from him can only help. Can Boston find lighting in a bottle like they did last season with Danton Heinen? Time will tell.